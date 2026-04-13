Vienna, Austria Rally Draws Hundreds in Support of Iran and Lebanon



Vienna, Austria — April 12, 2026: Several hundred demonstrators gathered in central Vienna on Sunday for a rally expressing solidarity with people in Iran and Lebanon amid rising tensions in the Middle East and growing concern over recent military escalation involving the United States and Israel.

The protest, held in the heart of the Austrian capital, was organized by Irans Komitee Wien, a recently formed anti-war group representing members of Vienna’s Iranian migrant community. Participants carried banners, flags, and placards calling for peace, sovereignty, and an end to regional violence.

The demonstration comes at a time when Vienna has seen a series of politically charged gatherings linked to events in Iran and the wider Middle East, reflecting the city’s role as a focal point for diaspora activism and international diplomacy.

Speakers from different political and civil society groups addressed the crowd, voicing concern over the widening conflict and its humanitarian consequences for civilians in both Iran and Lebanon. Organizers described the rally as a call against war and foreign intervention, while urging international attention to the risks of further escalation.

Among those who spoke was Michael Pröbsting, identified by organizers as the International Secretary of the RCIT. His remarks focused on the broader geopolitical crisis and the need for political change across the region.

Police maintained a visible presence around the demonstration area, though no major disturbances were immediately reported. The event remained largely peaceful, with marchers chanting slogans and pausing for speeches and moments of silence for victims of ongoing violence.

The Vienna rally forms part of a broader wave of protests and solidarity events held across several European cities in recent weeks, as diaspora communities continue to respond to fast-moving developments in the Middle East.

As diplomatic tensions continue to evolve, such public demonstrations are likely to remain a visible part of Austria’s civic and political landscape in the days ahead.