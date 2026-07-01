Spain Heatwave Kills Over 1,000 as Record Temperatures Grip Europe

Spain is grappling with the deadly toll of an intense heatwave that swept across Europe, leaving more than 1,000 people dead in June alone, according to official figures released on Wednesday, according to Arab News.

The Carlos III Health Institute reported at least 1,028 heat-related deaths during the recent surge in temperatures. The figure marks a sharp rise from June 2025, when 407 deaths were recorded during what was then considered Spain’s hottest June on record.

This year has already surpassed that benchmark. Spain’s national weather agency, Aemet, confirmed that the first half of 2026 has been the hottest since records began, with average temperatures standing 1.6 degrees Celsius above normal levels. The trend is part of a broader pattern, with the agency noting that the seven warmest first halves of any year have all occurred within the past decade.

June itself ranked as the second-hottest ever recorded in Spain, with temperatures averaging 3.2 degrees Celsius above the seasonal norm. The prolonged heat has strained public health systems and heightened concerns over the country’s growing vulnerability to extreme weather.

Across Europe, the heatwave has been described as the most severe on record. Scientists from the World Weather Attribution group said such an event would have been “virtually impossible” in June without the influence of climate change.

The extreme conditions shattered temperature records in several countries, including Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. The United Kingdom and Switzerland also recorded their hottest June temperatures, while France endured unprecedented average heat levels, including the highest nighttime temperatures ever measured.

As Europe faces rising temperatures, the human cost of extreme heat is becoming increasingly clear, turning what was once seen as seasonal discomfort into a growing public health crisis.