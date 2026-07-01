Pakistan Tuition Centre Collapse Kills 14 Children in Lahore

A tragic roof collapse at a private tuition centre in Lahore has claimed the lives of 14 children, once again raising urgent questions about building safety in Pakistan, according to Dawn News.

Police have registered a case against a construction worker and the property owners after the incident, which occurred on Tuesday in Kahna. According to Deputy Inspector General (Operations) Faisal Kamran, those named in the First Information Report (FIR) include the building’s owners and a labourer involved in ongoing work on the structure.

The FIR states that the building, already in poor condition, was being altered at the time of the incident. Workers were reportedly adding soil to the roof, increasing the load on a weakened structure. The roof suddenly gave way, burying children beneath the debris during tuition hours.

Rescue teams rushed to the scene, recovering 14 bodies and pulling six injured children from the rubble. The centre was operating inside a residential property owned by three individuals, while classes were conducted by a member of one owner’s family.

Authorities have detained two suspects, including a property owner, as investigations continue. Officials say evidence is being gathered and strict action will be taken against those responsible. Early reports suggest the roof may have been constructed using TR girders, a method sometimes linked to structural weakness if poorly executed.

This tragedy echoes a troubling pattern in Pakistan, where unsafe buildings and unchecked construction practices have led to repeated loss of life. In recent years, similar incidents in cities like Karachi and Lahore have exposed gaps in enforcement of building codes, often with devastating consequences.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has ordered a full inquiry, directing officials to ensure accountability for negligence that led to the children’s deaths.__Photo courtesy Samaa News