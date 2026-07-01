Ukraine Opens Arms Exports to Global Buyers Amid Ongoing War

Ukraine has approved a new “transparent mechanism” that allows foreign partners to directly purchase Ukrainian-made weapons, marking a significant shift in its defense strategy as the war with Russia continues into its fifth year, according to Euro News.

Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov announced the move on Wednesday, saying the system will enable other countries to work directly with Ukrainian manufacturers. He stressed, however, that Ukraine’s own military needs will always come first. Export permits will only be granted if the country’s armed forces are fully supplied.

Since the start of the war, Ukraine has relied heavily on Western military aid. At the same time, it has rapidly expanded its own defense industry, especially in drone and counter-drone technology. Officials say the country is now producing more than four million drones each year, with the potential to double that output if funding increases.

The new export policy is designed to attract international investment while supporting domestic weapons producers. Around 800 companies are currently operating in Ukraine’s defense sector, many of which have built up surplus production capacity and have long pushed for permission to enter global markets.

Ukraine has already begun sharing its battlefield experience with allies. This year, Kyiv sent military experts to several Middle Eastern countries, demonstrating advanced drone interception and electronic warfare systems. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukrainian specialists have even helped counter drone threats in the region.

Kyiv has signed long-term defense cooperation agreements with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar, and is in talks with other countries, including Oman, Kuwait, and Bahrain.

Officials say the new export system will strengthen Ukraine’s economy while deepening international defense ties, even as the country remains focused on its own security.