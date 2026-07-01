Iran Warns Israel of “Powerful Response” Over Leadership Threat

Iran has issued a strong warning to Israel, saying any threat against its leadership or people will be met with a swift and powerful response, amid rising tensions between the two countries, according to IRNA.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi made the remarks on Wednesday in response to comments by Israel’s defense minister, Israel Katz, who reportedly suggested that Iran’s Supreme Leader could be considered a potential target. Tehran condemned the statement as dangerous and provocative.

Writing on social media, Araghchi said Iran would respond firmly to any such threats. He also referred to what he described as clear commitments made in a recent understanding involving the United States, suggesting Washington holds responsibility for restraining Israeli actions. His language was sharp, reflecting the deep strain in relations across the region.

“Any threat against our people and leadership will receive an immediate and powerful response,” Araghchi said, signaling that Iran would not tolerate escalation.

The exchange highlights growing tensions in the Middle East, where rhetoric between Iran and Israel has become increasingly hostile in recent months. Analysts warn that such statements, especially those targeting senior leaders, risk further destabilizing an already fragile situation.

So far, there has been no immediate official response from Israeli authorities to Iran’s latest warning. However, the remarks underscore the high stakes in a conflict where words can quickly deepen divisions and raise fears of wider confrontation.