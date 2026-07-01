Austria Strikes Late-Night Deal on Sweeping State Reforms

After more than 13 hours of late-night negotiations, Austria’s federal government, provincial leaders, and municipal representatives reached a broad agreement on a major reform of the state early Wednesday morning. The deal, announced at an overnight press conference, outlines planned changes in education, healthcare, energy, and public administration—though many details are still to come.

Chancellor Christian Stocker said the coming months will be spent turning these general ideas into concrete laws, with the goal of completing the reforms by the end of 2026.

In education, leaders agreed for the first time to introduce nationwide standards for early childhood learning. NEOS leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger described this as a step toward a unified national education system. Regional education directorates will gain more authority, becoming the main body responsible for managing teachers and school staff. At the same time, schools are expected to receive greater independence in how they operate.

Healthcare was one of the most urgent topics during the talks. The government plans to simplify funding by moving toward a single financing system for specialist care, though exact details remain unclear. Reducing long waiting times is a key goal. Provincial leaders also promised stronger regional planning for hospitals and outpatient services.

Vice Chancellor Andreas Babler emphasized the need for digital reform in healthcare, saying patients should no longer have to carry paper records from one doctor to another. He also confirmed that private doctors will be required to treat publicly insured patients when needed. Babler compared the effort to Austria’s long wait to return to the football World Cup, saying the country should not have to wait as long to restore its healthcare system.

Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig noted that only the broad outline of the reforms has been shared so far. He pointed to plans to expand primary care centers from around 120 today to at least 600 by 2040. In education, he confirmed that all teaching staff will come under unified management.

In the energy sector, the government aims to make legislative changes easier by removing the need for a two-thirds majority in certain cases. Officials also plan to standardize youth protection laws across the country.

While leaders called the agreement a breakthrough, they acknowledged that much work remains. More detailed proposals are expected to emerge in the coming days.