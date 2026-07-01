Vienna Airport Launches New Scanners, Eases Liquid Rules

Vienna Airport is set to introduce a new generation of security scanners just in time for the summer holiday rush, promising a faster and more comfortable experience for travelers, according to ORF News.

Starting Friday, advanced scanners using computed tomography (CT) technology will be in operation across all terminals at central security checkpoints. With this upgrade, passengers will be allowed to carry up to two liters of liquids in their hand luggage. Electronic devices such as laptops and mobile phones will no longer need to be removed during screening.

Airport officials said around 25 million euros have been invested in the new system, with 35 scanners installed. The technology provides a more detailed view of carry-on bags, making security checks both more accurate and more efficient. Items such as water bottles can remain inside bags, while jackets and scarves will be placed beneath hand luggage in trays.

The new scanners will also be used in the planned southern expansion of Terminal 3, which is expected to open in the second quarter of 2027.

Despite the relaxed rules, airport authorities are advising travelers to pack wisely. Carrying up to two liters of liquid can add extra weight, and items like thermos flasks, honey, jam, and creams may still be subject to additional checks.

Passengers are also encouraged to allow extra time for arrival, check-in, and security procedures during the busy holiday period to ensure a smooth start to their journey. Officials noted that not all airports have adopted the new CT technology yet, so travelers should check the rules at their destination or transfer airports.

Julian Jäger, a board member of Vienna Airport, said the new system will not only simplify the travel process but also improve the quality of security checks, helping position Vienna Airport as one of Europe’s most modern and comfortable travel hubs.