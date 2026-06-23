Pezeshkian Praises Pakistan’s ‘Steadfast’ Support During Crisis

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday praised Pakistan’s leadership for its “honest and steadfast” support during the recent crisis, as he visited Islamabad to strengthen ties and thank the country for its role in easing tensions, according to The Express Tribune.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pezeshkian said Pakistan had stood firmly with Iran from the beginning of the conflict, showing both strength and sincerity in its efforts to support peace. He credited Islamabad’s mediation with helping open space for dialogue at a critical moment.

“At a time when the region faces serious challenges, Pakistan has played a responsible and forward-looking role,” he said, describing the effort as a reflection of deep-rooted brotherhood between the two nations.

The Iranian president noted that ties between Iran and Pakistan are built on mutual respect and trust, and said recent developments had only strengthened that bond. He added that lasting peace in the region would require honest dialogue and cooperation, urging Muslim countries to come together as a “united front” to face shared challenges.

During his visit, Pezeshkian met President Asif Ali Zardari and military chief Field Marshal Asim Munir. Discussions focused on regional security, bilateral relations, and expanding cooperation in trade and development. Both sides expressed a desire to build on the current “positive atmosphere” and open a new chapter in relations.

Pezeshkian also thanked countries including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Egypt for supporting the peace process. He reaffirmed Iran’s willingness to work with Pakistan on a broader framework for regional stability.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in his remarks, praised Pezeshkian’s leadership and welcomed the signing of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), expressing hope that it would lead to lasting peace and prosperity.

“The people of Pakistan stand in complete solidarity with Iran,” he said, adding that Pakistan would continue its mediation efforts “until we achieve enduring peace” and would “never let Iran down.”

Earlier, President Zardari also met Pezeshkian and voiced hope that ongoing negotiations following the MoU would bring long-term stability to the region.

As diplomacy continues, both nations signaled a shared commitment to peace one shaped by dialogue, resilience, and a vision for a more stable future.__Photo courtesy X (govtofPakistan)