Iran Says IAEA Cooperation Continues, No New Commitments Made

Iran said on Monday that its cooperation with the United Nations nuclear watchdog will continue under its current framework, while stressing that no new commitments have been made following recent talks with the United States, according to Anadolu.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei stated that Iran’s engagement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) remains guided by existing agreements, as well as decisions taken by the country’s parliament and Supreme National Security Council. Speaking to state broadcaster IRIB, he emphasized that Tehran has not entered into any new obligations with external parties.

Baghaei also addressed reports surrounding 18 hours of talks held in Switzerland on Sunday between Iranian and US officials. According to him, informed sources confirmed that the discussions did not include negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program, nor did they result in any new commitments.

Instead, he said the talks focused on unresolved elements of the Islamabad memorandum of understanding, a recent diplomatic agreement linked to efforts to reduce regional tensions. Among the key issues discussed were ending ongoing conflicts across multiple fronts, including in Lebanon, and securing the release of Iran’s frozen financial assets.

Baghaei noted that any future negotiations involving Iran’s nuclear file would depend on the implementation of Article 13 of the memorandum. While the exact details of this provision have not been made public, it is widely seen as a crucial condition for opening formal nuclear talks.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described the Switzerland discussions—facilitated by Pakistan and Qatar—as a step forward. He said the talks had led to “significant progress” toward ending the conflict in Lebanon and easing economic pressure on Iran.

The statements reflect a cautious but steady approach from Tehran, signaling willingness to engage diplomatically while maintaining firm limits on its nuclear commitments. As regional tensions continue, the path forward appears tied not only to dialogue, but also to the implementation of agreements already on the table.