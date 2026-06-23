UN Plans Mass Evacuation of Sailors Stranded in Hormuz

The United Nations is preparing a large-scale operation to evacuate more than 11,000 sailors stranded in the Gulf, as fragile calm returns to the Strait of Hormuz following months of conflict, according to BBC News.

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) announced that the evacuation will be carried out in coordination with Iran, Oman, the United States, and other regional partners. Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez said safety guarantees have been secured and navigation routes carefully assessed to ensure the operation can proceed without risk.

The sailors have been trapped in the region since tensions escalated during the US-Israel war against Iran, which disrupted one of the world’s most vital shipping lanes. Although an interim agreement was reached last week to end the conflict, disagreements remain between Washington and Tehran over key details of the memorandum of understanding (MoU).

The United States maintains that the agreement includes strict inspections of Iran’s nuclear program by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). President Donald Trump claimed Iran had agreed to long-term, high-level inspections. However, Tehran pushed back, saying inspectors would not be granted access to nuclear sites damaged in earlier strikes.

At the same time, Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian, speaking during a visit to Pakistan, ruled out any negotiations over the country’s defensive capabilities, underscoring ongoing mistrust.

Amid these tensions, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned that no country has the right to impose tolls on the Strait of Hormuz, a key international waterway. His remarks come as Iran has floated the idea of charging passing vessels, raising concerns about freedom of navigation.

The success of the evacuation depends heavily on the strait remaining open. Two temporary shipping routes have been identified, and ships will receive individual instructions as part of the plan. The IMO will also issue daily updates tracking vessels safely leaving the area.

The conflict had sharply disrupted global trade. At its peak, oil prices surged above 100 dollars per barrel, while shipments of energy and essential goods slowed dramatically. Although traffic has resumed, it remains below normal levels, with hundreds of vessels still waiting to pass through.

For thousands of sailors caught in uncertainty, the planned evacuation offers a long-awaited path home, an early sign that stability may slowly return to troubled waters.