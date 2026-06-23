French Lower House Backs Corsica’s Bid for Greater Autonomy

Corsica’s long quest for greater self-rule has taken a significant step forward after France’s National Assembly approved a constitutional reform aimed at granting the Mediterranean island more autonomy from Paris, according to ORF News.

In a first reading of the proposal, 271 lawmakers voted in favor of the reform, while 202 voted against it and 64 abstained. The result marks a major milestone for Corsican leaders, who have spent years seeking a stronger voice in governing the island’s affairs.

Yet the road to autonomy remains uncertain. Before the reform can take effect, it must be approved by the French Senate, where many conservative lawmakers remain skeptical of giving Corsica greater influence over legislation. The constitutional amendment would then require the backing of three-fifths of Parliament. A referendum among Corsican residents is also expected before any changes are implemented.

The vote comes against the backdrop of a complicated and often troubled relationship between Corsica and the French state. For decades, nationalist and separatist groups demanded greater independence, at times turning to violence. Tensions eased somewhat in 2014 when the underground nationalist group FLNC announced it was laying down its weapons.

Since then, moderate nationalist parties have emerged as a powerful force in Corsican politics. They now hold a majority in the island’s regional assembly and continue to press for an autonomous status within France rather than full independence.

The issue returned to national attention following violent protests four years ago, which exposed deep frustrations among many island residents. In response, President Emmanuel Macron signaled in 2023 that France was willing to consider greater autonomy for Corsica’s nearly 350,000 inhabitants.

Under the proposed reform, Corsican authorities would gain the power to adapt certain laws passed in Paris to local circumstances. The island could also receive broader authority to create its own regulations in specific areas, though the details would be defined in future legislation.

For many Corsicans, the parliamentary vote represents not only political progress but also a recognition of the island’s distinct identity and aspirations.