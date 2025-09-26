Slovakia Redefines Constitution: Only Two Sexes, Married Couples Can Adopt

Slovakia Amends Constitution to Recognize Only Two Sexes, Restrict Adoption



BRATISLAVA — Slovakia’s parliament on Friday passed a sweeping constitutional amendment that recognizes only two sexes, male and female and sharply restricts adoption rights, in a move hailed by the government as a defense of “traditional values” but condemned internationally as a rollback of human rights.

The measure, drafted by Prime Minister Robert Fico’s government, passed with 90 votes in the 150-seat National Council after a dozen conservative opposition lawmakers sided with the ruling coalition.

The new language enshrines sovereignty over questions of “national identity,” a term left undefined but linked to “fundamental cultural-ethical questions.” It further narrows adoption rights, effectively limiting them to married couples, while reinforcing Slovakia’s earlier definition of marriage as “a unique union between a man and a woman.”

The amendment also introduces parental consent requirements for access to sexual education and guarantees equal pay for men and women. Justice Minister Boris Susko told parliament the changes were designed to “strengthen traditional values.”

But critics at home and abroad warned of deeper consequences. Amnesty International compared the move to Hungary’s policies, accusing Fico’s government of eroding basic rights. Michael O’Flaherty, the Council of Europe’s commissioner for human rights, cautioned that denying recognition to transgender and intersex people “may impact on human rights guarantees such as access to legal gender recognition.”

The changes come amid mounting criticism of Fico, a polarizing leader accused of pulling Slovakia closer to Moscow and away from its Western allies. His refusal to join EU sanctions against Russia and his opposition to Ukraine’s NATO membership have already sparked mass protests. The latest amendment, opponents warn, marks yet another step in that direction.