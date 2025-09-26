Kashmir’s Shadow: Ladakh Demands Statehood After Article 370 Revocation

Ladakh in Uprising: Demands for Statehood After Deadly Crackdown



LEH, LADAKH — A cold wind of outrage has swept across Leh, the capital of India’s isolated Himalayan region, as grief and anger burst into the open, according to Human Right Watch. On September 24, 2025, what began as a largely peaceful hunger strike and protest for political rights spiraled into tragedy when security forces opened fire on demonstrators in Ladakh. Four people were killed, dozens more wounded, and the region now trembles under curfew and heavy tension.

The cause is long simmering. Since New Delhi revoked Article 370 in 2019 stripping Jammu & Kashmir of its semi-autonomous status and reconstituting Ladakh as a Union Territory without its own legislature — many Ladakhis have felt their hopes betrayed.

They demand full statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution, which would grant greater protections for local governance, indigenous rights, and tribal autonomy.

The protests escalated after a group of hunger strikers, including prominent activist Sonam Wangchuk, drew attention to what many view as broken promises. When the fast entered its third week, two strikers were hospitalized, igniting mass protests that engulfed Leh in flames buildings torched, police vehicles set ablaze, crowds clashing.

Security forces responded with tear gas, baton charges, and gunfire. Elders and youths alike stood defiant. Ramshackle barricades mixed with slogans demanding justice, accountability, and a return of dignity. But with lives lost, desperation has replaced hope. Curfew now hangs over Leh like a dark promise. Communication lines are severed, gatherings banned, protesters arrested including Wangchuk under the National Security Act.

The backlash has rippled beyond Ladakh’s high passes. Social groups and civil rights organizations are calling for unbiased investigations. Many see the tragedy as a turning point. Will New Delhi heed the cry for statehood, or will the hills echo with more loss?