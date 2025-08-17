Sikh Diaspora Holds Khalistan Referendum in Washington Amid Rising Tensions with India

WASHINGTON — Thousands of Sikh Americans are expected to gather in the U.S. capital on Sunday for a referendum on Khalistan, the long-debated call for an independent Sikh homeland. The event, organized by Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), marks the latest chapter in a global campaign of political mobilization that has already reached several countries.

SFJ leaders described the vote as an exercise in “democratic rights” and a symbolic step toward self-determination for the Sikh community, which numbers nearly 30 million worldwide. At a press briefing, they praised U.S. President Donald Trump for what they called his firm position against New Delhi’s policies, while sharply criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government for “waging a global campaign” against the Khalistan movement.

Recently, Trump reportedly wrote to Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a leading figure in the movement, pledging to ensure the security of U.S. nationals. The gesture comes as several Western governments have grown increasingly vocal about alleged Indian intelligence activities targeting Sikh activists abroad.

In the past year, U.S., Canadian, and Australian authorities have publicly exposed networks tied to India’s intelligence agency, RAW, accusing them of plotting against Sikh leaders. A U.S. court even ordered the deportation of Nikhil Gupta, an alleged Indian operative linked to an assassination attempt on Pannun. Australia’s security agency, ASIO, similarly revealed espionage activities aimed at Sikh communities there.

The referendum in Washington follows earlier rounds of voting in countries including Canada, the U.K., and Australia, where turnout has often numbered in the tens of thousands. Despite repeated protests from India, courts in these nations have rejected extradition requests for Sikh activists, decisions activists say reinforce the legitimacy of their campaign under international law.

For supporters, today’s vote is less about immediate statehood and more about visibility — a declaration that, despite decades of pressure, the Sikh diaspora will continue pressing its claim for Khalistan on the global stage.