Shots Fired in Vienna Favoriten District Amid Heated Dispute

A heated confrontation in Vienna’s Favoriten district erupted into gunfire late Friday, prompting a major police response and the arrest of a 19-year-old suspect.

Police said the incident unfolded around 9:30 p.m., when the young man drove his 16-year-old ex-girlfriend to meet her new boyfriend, a 17-year-old. At the meeting point, tensions between the two males quickly escalated. The 19-year-old allegedly pulled out a blank-firing pistol and discharged several rounds.

Though no one was injured, the shots caused alarm in the neighborhood and triggered an immediate large-scale police deployment. By the time officers arrived at the scene, the suspect had already fled.

A short time later, Vienna’s rapid-response unit tracked him down at an event hall in Favoriten. He was taken into custody without further incident. Police recovered the pistol from his vehicle, while investigators secured shell casings at the original scene of the dispute.

Authorities confirmed the suspect remains in custody as the investigation continues. Officers are working to piece together the exact sequence of events and to determine whether additional charges will follow.

The case has drawn attention not only for its dramatic nature but also for the youth of those involved—underscoring how personal disputes can spiral quickly into public danger.