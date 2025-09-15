Austria Proposes Fines Up to $1,000 for Parents Over Headscarf Ban, School Violations

VIENNA — Austria’s government has unveiled a draft law that would fine parents up to €1,000 (about $1,000) if they fail to comply with new school rules, including a proposed headscarf ban.

For the first time, parents’ obligations would be spelled out in law. Penalties would apply if they refuse to attend required meetings following a suspension, skip sessions aimed at preventing school dropouts, or fail to send children to mandatory summer school.

The bill, sent for public review last week, sets fines from €150 to €1,000 after unsuccessful talks with families. The Education Ministry said the same penalties would cover other violations and will be part of a broader “sanctions package” expected to pass in the coming months.

Repeat fines are possible. Officials stressed that parents cannot simply “buy out” of their responsibilities with a one-time payment.

The law also anticipates next year’s compulsory summer school for students who need extra help in German, the language of instruction. If children skip, it would be treated as a breach of school attendance laws.

Education Minister Christoph Wiederkehr, of the liberal NEOS party, defended the plan as necessary to support teachers and ensure fairness. “Parents’ cooperation is essential for their children’s educational success,” he said, describing the sanctions as “a measure for greater equal opportunity.”

If approved, the rules would take effect during the current school year.