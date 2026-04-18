US Extends Russian Oil Waiver Amid War-Driven Energy Shock

In a decision shaped as much by geopolitics as by rising fuel costs, the United States has renewed a waiver allowing countries to continue purchasing Russian oil at sea, offering temporary relief to markets rattled by war and uncertainty, according to Reuters.

The waiver, issued by the US Treasury Department on Saturday, permits transactions involving Russian oil and petroleum products loaded onto vessels through May 16. It replaces a previous 30-day measure that expired earlier this month, though restrictions tied to Iran, Cuba and North Korea remain firmly in place.

The move comes against the backdrop of surging global energy prices, driven in large part by the ongoing US-Israeli conflict with Iran. As supply chains strain under pressure, several Asian economies hit hard by the price shock have urged Washington to keep alternative oil flows open.

Just days earlier, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had suggested the waiver would not be extended, underscoring the fluid nature of the administration’s strategy. Officials now frame the reversal as a pragmatic step to ensure adequate supply while diplomatic efforts with Iran continue.

Although oil prices dipped briefly, falling around nine percent after Iran reopened the Strait of Hormuz, the broader outlook remains fragile. The war, now in its eighth week, has already damaged dozens of energy facilities across the Middle East, with Tehran warning it could again choke off one of the world’s most critical shipping routes.

The decision has sparked criticism in Washington and beyond. Lawmakers from both parties argue that such waivers risk easing economic pressure on Russia as its war in Ukraine continues, potentially undermining Western unity. European leaders have also cautioned against loosening sanctions at a pivotal moment.

Yet for the White House, the calculation is increasingly tied to economic stability at home and abroad. With elections looming and global markets on edge, the balancing act between political pressure and energy security is becoming harder to sustain.