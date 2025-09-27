Kashmir: Gilgit-Baltistan Trade Restored Following Extended Protest at Sost Port

Gilgit-Baltistan Traders End Over Two-Month Protest at Sost Dry Port



Traders in Gilgit-Baltistan concluded a sit-in at the Sost Dry Port on Saturday after more than two months, reopening a vital trade and tourism route along the Pakistan-China border, according to Dawn News.

The protest, launched in July, targeted government taxation policies and the suspension of customs clearance at the port, which had left local traders frustrated and trade operations stalled.

Javed Hussain, a key trade leader who spearheaded the protest, said the decision to end the sit-in was made following guidance from the Supreme Council, the body representing traders in negotiations with both federal and GB authorities.

Earlier this week, Power Minister Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari announced that the government had approved tax exemptions on imports through the Sost Dry Port, provided the goods were intended for local consumption and met strict eligibility criteria. The total annual value of these exemptions was capped at Rs4 billion.

Despite this development, some traders expressed reservations, insisting that the agreement did not fully meet their demands. Rehan Shah, another trade representative, said containers stuck at the port for the past two years would be cleared within the next two days, and a statutory regulatory order (SRO) implementing the exemptions would be issued within a month. The Supreme Council and traders plan to hold another meeting to decide future steps depending on the SRO’s issuance or any delays.

The protest’s resolution comes after months of tension and halted trade, highlighting the delicate balance between federal policy and regional economic interests in Gilgit-Baltistan. For local traders, the end of the sit-in marks a cautious return to normalcy, but discussions over full implementation of their demands continue.