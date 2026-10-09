Saudia Pilot Killed in Attacks on Riyadh Airport as Flight Disruptions Spread

RIYADH: A deadly attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh has claimed the life of a Saudi pilot, damaged an aircraft and injured several people, raising fresh concerns over aviation safety in the Saudi capital.

Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA) confirmed on Friday that the airport was targeted in two separate attacks on Thursday. The first struck airport facilities, while the second hit an aircraft belonging to national carrier Saudia, according to Arab News.

Saudia confirmed the death of Captain Hamoud Ali AlKalthami, expressing deep sorrow over the loss of a pilot remembered for his service to the airline. The carrier extended its condolences to his family, friends and colleagues, paying tribute to his contribution to the national flag carrier.

The attack also damaged a Saudia aircraft while it was parked at the airport. No passengers were on board at the time, the airline said.

Emergency teams and relevant authorities responded immediately, according to GACA. Several Saudi citizens and foreign residents suffered injuries ranging from minor to severe and were taken to hospital for medical treatment.

The incident has cast a shadow over one of the region’s important air travel hubs, where passengers depend on regular connections for business, tourism and journeys home. Reports of international airlines cancelling flights to and from Riyadh have also raised concerns about wider travel disruption. However, the scale of the cancellations and the airlines involved could not be independently confirmed from the available information.

Authorities said they were working closely with security agencies to assess the damage and protect passengers and airport workers. Despite the attacks, GACA announced that airport operations had resumed and air traffic had returned to normal.

Saudia separately said its flights and operations at King Khalid International Airport returned to normal at 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2026. The airline added that it would continue monitoring its flight schedules and communicating with passengers through official channels.

While the reported resumption of operations offers some reassurance, the fatal incident leaves behind a grieving family and raises difficult questions about the security of civilian aviation during a period of heightened tension.__Photo courtesy Arab News