Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Pakistan and Turkiye Bet on Dialogue Over Conflict

Inside a meeting room in Cairo, the foreign ministers of four influential Muslim-majority nations sat down together with one shared hope: that diplomacy might still win over war in a region that has seen too much of both, according to Arab News.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Pakistan, and Turkiye, four countries spanning continents and cultures, gathered for the fourth session of their joint consultation forum. On the table was a question that matters to millions: Can the United States and Iran make their fragile peace talks work?

Their answer, delivered in a joint statement, was a firm and united yes.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, and Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar all signed on to a message of support for the ongoing US-Iran negotiations. Pakistan, notably, had already played a quiet but crucial role as a mediator, helping bring Washington and Tehran to the table through a memorandum of understanding.

The ministers made clear that success in those talks would not just benefit two countries, it would send a stabilizing ripple across the entire Middle East. They called for continued diplomatic solutions and collective action to ease regional tensions, including Israel’s ongoing military escalation in Lebanon, which they said demanded urgent attention.

After the meeting, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received the four ministers personally. He praised the intensive coordination among the four nations and called them “key pillars of regional stability and security”, words that reflected both the weight of the moment and the expectations resting on it.

In a neighborhood where tension can ignite quickly, four nations chose to speak the language of dialogue. Whether the world listens may determine what comes next.__Photo courtesy X@KSAMOFA