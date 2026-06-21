Iran Signals Progress on Oil Sanctions in Switzerland Talks

Iran says the possible lifting of oil sanctions was a key issue in recent high-level talks held in Switzerland, signaling cautious optimism about the country’s economic future, according to IRNA.

Speaking on Sunday, Hamid Bovard, head of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), said discussions during the four-party negotiations included proposals to ease restrictions on Iran’s oil sector. Bovard, who was part of Iran’s delegation, described the talks as serious and focused, particularly on investment and energy exports.

He also announced what he called a major development: the lifting of a naval blockade that had limited Iran’s oil shipments. According to Bovard, Iranian tankers have now crossed previously restricted waters in the Persian Gulf and are heading toward international markets.

“In recent days, nearly half of the country’s monthly oil exports have already been shipped,” he said, adding that exports are expected to reach full capacity once the agreed measures are fully implemented.

Bovard noted that Iran had presented amendments to the United States regarding sanctions relief and expressed hope that these proposals would lead to concrete outcomes.

The Iranian delegation, led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, arrived in Zurich late Saturday night. The team included senior officials from across the government, including Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Central Bank Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati, and other top diplomats and policymakers.

On the American side, the talks were attended by US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Vice President JD Vance, and Jared Kushner, an advisor to President Donald Trump.

While no formal agreement has yet been announced, Bovard’s remarks suggest that both sides are exploring ways to reduce tensions and revive Iran’s oil exports, which have been heavily restricted by sanctions in recent years.

The outcome of these discussions could have significant implications not only for Iran’s economy but also for global energy markets, as any increase in Iranian oil supply may influence prices and trade flows.