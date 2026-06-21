France on Red Alert as Heat Wave Sweeps Europe

France is tightening emergency measures as a powerful heat wave sweeps across Europe, pushing temperatures to dangerous levels and forcing authorities to act quickly to protect lives, according to Hurriyet Daily News.

Nearly a third of the country was placed under the highest “red alert” warning, with temperatures expected to climb to around 40°C in some regions. For many in France where air conditioning is not common the heat has become a daily struggle. In Paris, misting stations were set up near landmarks like the Eiffel Tower to help people cool down.

The government has placed emergency services and military units on wildfire alert and banned public alcohol consumption in the hardest-hit areas. Some outdoor sports events have also been canceled to reduce health risks and ease pressure on medical teams.

The measures reflect growing concern across Europe. According to the World Health Organization, more than 200,000 people died from heat-related causes over the past four years, with many of those deaths preventable. Officials warn that extreme temperatures can quickly lead to exhaustion or deadly heat stroke, especially among the elderly and those living alone.

Other countries are also struggling. In Italy, heat warnings have expanded to several major cities, where temperatures are nearing the high 30s. Farmers near Milan are using fans and sprinklers to protect livestock, while tourists in Rome seek relief in the city’s fountains.

In France, memories of the deadly 2003 heat wave, when about 15,000 elderly people died, still shape the government’s response. Authorities are paying special attention to vulnerable groups, including those in care homes and people living on the streets.

Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu has held emergency meetings and called for long-term solutions, including better infrastructure and, if needed, wider use of air conditioning. For now, France braces for even hotter days ahead.