Russia Seeks Answers on Maduro’s Fate After Reports of U.S. Military Action

Russia has demanded urgent clarification from the United States over the whereabouts of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, following reports that the couple were forcibly removed from the country amid U.S. military operations, according to Mehr News Agency.

In a statement issued Saturday, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said it was “deeply alarmed” by claims that Maduro and the first lady were taken out of Venezuela during what Moscow described as American military action. The ministry called on Washington to immediately explain what has happened to the Venezuelan leader, warning that the situation risks spiraling into a broader international crisis.

Condemning what it labeled U.S. “aggression,” the ministry accused Washington of abandoning pragmatism in favor of ideological confrontation. “Ideological hostility has triumphed over businesslike pragmatism,” the statement said, according to Russian state media.

Moscow urged all parties to avoid further escalation and resolve their differences through dialogue, offering to support diplomatic initiatives aimed at de-escalating the crisis.

Russia was joined in its condemnation by several countries, including Cuba, Colombia, Belarus, Brazil, and Chile, all of which criticized the reported U.S. actions against Venezuela. In Belarus, officials recalled President Alexander Lukashenko’s past warning that U.S. involvement in Venezuela could lead to a prolonged and costly conflict, likening it to a “second Vietnam.”

European and Latin American leaders offered mixed reactions. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez called for strict adherence to international law and the United Nations Charter, urging restraint in response to the reported strikes. The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, also appealed for caution from Washington, while reiterating that the EU does not recognize Maduro as Venezuela’s legitimate president.

By contrast, Argentina and Poland reacted positively to reports of Maduro’s detention, signaling support for actions that could alter Venezuela’s political trajectory.

The United States has not publicly confirmed the reports regarding Maduro’s whereabouts, leaving the international community awaiting clarification as diplomatic tensions continue to mount.