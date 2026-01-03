Pakistan Tests “Taimoor” Cruise Missile, Showcasing Growing Aerospace Capability

Pakistan’s Air Force has successfully conducted a flight test of “Taimoor,” an indigenously developed air-launched cruise missile, marking a significant step in the country’s expanding aerospace and defense capabilities, the military said on Saturday.

According to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the test demonstrated the missile’s operational readiness and underscored Pakistan’s push toward greater technological self-reliance. The Taimoor missile is designed to strike both land and maritime targets with high precision at a range of up to 600 kilometers and carries a conventional warhead.

ISPR said the missile is equipped with advanced navigation and guidance systems and is capable of flying at extremely low altitudes, a feature intended to help it evade hostile air defenses and missile interception systems. Officials said this low-observable flight profile significantly enhances the Pakistan Air Force’s precision-strike capabilities and adds flexibility to its conventional deterrence posture.

Senior officers from the Pakistan Armed Forces observed the test, alongside scientists and engineers who were directly involved in the weapon’s development. The successful launch, ISPR noted, reflects the technical maturity and innovation achieved by Pakistan’s domestic defense industry.

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu congratulated the scientists, engineers, and Air Force personnel involved, praising their professionalism and dedication. He said the achievement demonstrated Pakistan’s resolve to achieve technological self-sufficiency and maintain a credible conventional deterrent amid a shifting regional security environment.

The test of the Taimoor system, the Air Force said, highlights its continued focus on operational readiness, technological advancement, and the protection of national security and sovereignty.