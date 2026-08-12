Riyadh Seeks Peace as Yemen War Enters New Phase

Saudi Arabia has reportedly sent a confidential message to Yemen’s negotiating delegation in Muscat, expressing a desire to end the conflict and return to the 2022 Riyadh–Sana’a agreement.

The report was published by Iran’s Tasnim news agency, which cited sources close to the Yemeni delegation. According to the report, Riyadh delivered the message after a series of effective attacks by Ansarullah forces against positions held by the Saudi military and its allies in Yemen.

The reported move suggests that Saudi Arabia may be seeking to reduce tensions and reopen a path towards negotiations. However, the message has not been publicly confirmed by the Saudi government or the Yemeni delegation, according to Tasnim News Agency.

The 2022 Riyadh–Sana’a framework emerged from the UN-backed truce that reduced fighting and opened discussions on key humanitarian issues. It included efforts to ease restrictions on Yemen, allow fuel deliveries and commercial flights, and create a foundation for broader peace talks. Later Saudi-Yemeni discussions also focused on salaries, reconstruction, border security and a long term political settlement.

According to Tasnim’s sources, Ansarullah officials opposed Riyadh’s request. They reportedly told the Yemeni side that any new agreement must include serious and reliable guarantees, not simply promises made behind closed doors.

Sana’a is said to be demanding an end to the blockade, compensation for the damage caused by the war and an end to Saudi Arabia’s interference in Yemen’s internal affairs.

The reported message comes as the war’s political doors remain only partly open. Years of fighting have left Yemen deeply divided and its people facing a severe humanitarian crisis. For many Yemenis, peace will mean more than a ceasefire; it will mean the return of basic rights, open roads, functioning ports and a life free from fear.

Tasnim described the latest development as a possible Saudi retreat from its recent hostile position. Whether it becomes the beginning of genuine negotiations remains uncertain.