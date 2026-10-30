Pakistan Says It Destroyed Afghan Taliban Border Posts Amid Deepening Rift

Pakistan says its army has destroyed several posts and military positions belonging to Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities near the two countries’ contested frontier, in the latest sign of a deepening crisis between the neighbouring states.

State-run media reported on Friday that the operation followed what Islamabad described as unprovoked Afghan fire across the border. It said Pakistani forces used heavy weapons to target the positions, forcing Taliban fighters to abandon them. The report claimed that several Afghan personnel were killed, although the figure could not be independently verified.

The exchange of fire marks another dangerous turn in a relationship once shaped by close political and ideological ties. Pakistan was among the few countries to recognise the Taliban government after it returned to power in 2021, and the two sides long described themselves as brotherly neighbours. Yet trust has steadily eroded as violence along their long border has increased.

At the heart of the dispute is Pakistan’s accusation that militant groups use Afghan soil to plan and launch attacks inside Pakistan. Islamabad has repeatedly demanded that Kabul act against them. The Taliban administration denies harbouring militants and says Pakistan’s security problems are domestic in origin.

The latest confrontation began on October 27, when Afghan forces allegedly fired on Pakistani border posts and civilian areas. Military officials said mortar shells hit a residential area, killing one civilian and injuring five people from the same family. Pakistan responded by destroying Afghan checkpoints, according to state media.

The conflict has since spread beyond the frontier. Afghanistan’s Defence Ministry accused Pakistani forces of striking Afghan installations. Pakistan’s information ministry rejected the claim as fabricated.

Officials in Islamabad have warned that the country will not tolerate attacks on its population or violations of its territory. The language reflects a sharper tone from a government that once relied on diplomatic engagement with Kabul.

For years, the two governments have struggled to balance cooperation with suspicion. Trade, refugee movements and regional diplomacy still connect them, but repeated border clashes, militant violence and competing claims over security responsibility have pushed relations towards open hostility.

Analysts warn that without renewed dialogue, the violence could escalate further and endanger civilians.