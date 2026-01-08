Pakistan Opposition Leader Rejects Dialogue as Imran Khan Faces 250 Cases in Unprecedented Crackdown

Pakistan’s embattled opposition has categorically dismissed government overtures for political dialogue while party founder Imran Khan remains imprisoned and facing an astonishing 250+ criminal cases. part of a sweeping crackdown that has ensnared ten thousand supporters in what legal observers characterize as politically motivated mass incarceration, according to Dawn News.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Secretary General Salman Akram Raja declared Thursday that negotiations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s administration cannot proceed without the incarcerated former prime minister’s physical presence. “You cannot come into our house, attack us, loot us and then invite us for negotiations,” Raja told Geo News, rejecting what he characterized as theatrical gestures toward reconciliation.

“We cannot negotiate in Imran Khan’s absence,” the party official insisted. “You cannot expect to put him in a black hole while everyone else talks and the PM eats biscuits. It will not happen like that.”

Raja’s defiance reflects deepening political paralysis as authorities intensify repression against PTI leadership and rank-and-file supporters. The scale of judicial proceedings borders on the absurd: numerous defendants face simultaneous trial in multiple cities for allegedly committing identical offenses in five or more locations; a physical impossibility exposing the prosecutorial apparatus’s retaliatory character.

The crackdown escalated dramatically following the February 8, 2024 general elections, which PTI alleges were systematically rigged to prevent Khan’s return to power. Authorities cite riots on May 9, 2023, and PTI’s November 26, 2024 Islamabad march as justification for mass arrests, though Raja noted that requests for judicial inquiries into both incidents and alleged violence against voters during last year’s polling have been systematically denied.

“The plan seems to be burying the attack on voters and moving on,” Raja charged, describing a deliberate strategy to erase electoral malfeasance from public discourse through overwhelming legal harassment.

Recent developments underscore the regime’s unwillingness to create space for genuine dialogue. Raja revealed that Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai encountered repeated obstruction traveling from Islamabad to Lahore for street mobilization Thursday, with numerous PTI workers arrested and at least one reported death.

“How can talks happen if you are not willing to give even a little political space?” Raja demanded. “You have turned Lahore into a battleground and you want us to sit and talk? Negotiations do not happen in a graveyard or a jail; they require space.”