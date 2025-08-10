Pakistan Minority Rights March Urges Reforms, End to Discrimination

KARACHI — Hundreds of civil society activists, religious leaders, and community representatives took to the streets of Karachi on Sunday, marking Pakistan’s National Minorities Day with a rally calling for sweeping legal reforms, constitutional safeguards, and full equality for all citizens, reported by The Express Tribune.

The Minority Rights March began at the YMCA Ground and wound its way through the city before concluding outside the Sindh Assembly. Participants included members of Christian, Hindu, and Sikh communities, transgender activists, women’s groups, professionals, and human rights defenders.

Leading the procession were Pastor Ghazala Shafiq, Najma Maheshwari, Ram Singh, Bhevish Kumar, Janet Kumar, Lovek Victor, and Bindiya Rana. A brightly decorated truck, emblazoned with banners of the marchers’ demands, accompanied the crowd, amplifying their calls for justice.

Speakers noted that while August 11 has been observed as National Minorities Day since 2009, minority groups in Pakistan still face systemic discrimination, inadequate access to basic services, and the persistent threat of forced religious conversions.

The march’s charter of demands called for at least a 10% quota for minority students in educational institutions, removal of discriminatory material from school textbooks, constitutional recognition of minorities’ distinct identity, and stronger protections for places of worship and community properties. It also urged the criminalization of forced conversions, amendments to personal laws, and constitutional changes to Articles 41 and 91 to allow minorities to contest for the presidency and premiership.

Other demands included increased political representation at all levels of government, economic empowerment initiatives, safeguards against misuse of religious laws, and direct inclusion of minority voices in policymaking processes.

Organizers described the march as an independent, inclusive platform uniting diverse communities and civil society in pursuit of a pluralistic Pakistan. They urged people of all faiths and beliefs to join their peaceful struggle for equality.

The rally concluded with symbolic performances and artistic displays outside the Sindh Assembly and Sindh High Court, where participants formally submitted their demands, pressing the provincial and federal governments to act decisively on minority rights protections.