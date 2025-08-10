Iran to Host IAEA Deputy Chief for Talks, No Nuclear Site Visits Planned

TEHRAN — A senior deputy to Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), will arrive in Tehran on Monday for talks aimed at establishing a framework for cooperation, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced Sunday, reported by Mehr News Agency.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting chaired by President Masoud Pezeshkian, Araghchi emphasized that the visit would not include inspections of Iranian nuclear facilities. “Negotiations with the IAEA will be held tomorrow to determine a framework for cooperation,” he said. “Until we reach such a framework, there will be no visits to nuclear sites and no start to bilateral cooperation.”

Araghchi noted that any future cooperation agreement with the IAEA would be guided by legislation passed by Iran’s parliament, underscoring Tehran’s insistence on a structured, legally defined process.

The foreign minister also addressed ongoing contacts with European governments, saying discussions continue despite disagreements over the so-called “snapback” mechanism — a provision in the 2015 nuclear deal, or Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), that allows for the reimposition of UN sanctions if Iran is found in breach of its commitments.

“Our position is that the snapback mechanism is not relevant,” Araghchi asserted. “In our view, Europe is no longer considered a participant in the JCPOA.” He added that while technical and legal talks with European representatives are ongoing, no date has been set for the next round of negotiations.

The deputy IAEA chief’s visit comes amid heightened diplomatic maneuvering around Iran’s nuclear program, with Western powers pressing for greater transparency and Tehran insisting on the removal of sanctions before any expanded cooperation. The outcome of Monday’s discussions could shape the trajectory of future IAEA-Iran engagement — but for now, the focus will remain firmly on setting the ground rules.