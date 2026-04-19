Iran Still Hesitates to Confirm Participation in Islamabad Talks

Iran Rejects US Talks as Tensions Rise in Strait of Hormuz

WASHINGTON/TEHRAN — Hopes for renewed diplomacy between the United States and Iran faded on Sunday as Tehran signaled it would not join a second round of talks planned in Islamabad. Iranian officials, speaking through state media, pointed to what they described as unrealistic demands from Washington and ongoing pressure in the region, according to Al Jazeera News.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump had announced that American negotiators would return to Pakistan in hopes of extending a fragile ceasefire. For a moment, the news raised cautious optimism. But Iran has not confirmed its participation, and its latest response suggests that the gap between the two sides may be growing wider.

Tensions increased further after Trump claimed that US forces had seized an Iranian cargo ship attempting to cross a naval blockade near the Strait of Hormuz. This narrow passage is vital for global oil transport, and recent disruptions have already slowed shipping activity, raising concerns in international markets.

At the same time, unrest is spreading beyond the immediate dispute. In southern Lebanon, Israeli forces launched strikes despite a ceasefire, citing security threats near a newly declared control line. The situation adds another layer of uncertainty to an already tense region.

As diplomatic efforts stall, ordinary people continue to feel the weight of the crisis. Families face uncertainty, and the world watches closely as both sides stand firm. For now, the path toward peace remains unclear, balanced between the hope for dialogue and the risk of further escalation.