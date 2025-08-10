UN Warns of ‘Another Calamity’ as Israel Pushes Gaza City Offensive

UNITED NATIONS / GAZA CITY — A top UN official warned Saturday that Israel’s plan to seize control of Gaza City risks unleashing “another calamity” with sweeping regional repercussions, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended the move and vowed to press on against Hamas, reported by Daily Hurriyet News.

The UN Security Council convened a rare weekend emergency session after Netanyahu’s security cabinet approved a military push into one of Gaza’s most densely populated areas — a decision drawing swift international criticism.

“If these plans are implemented, they will likely trigger another calamity in Gaza, reverberating across the region and causing further forced displacement, killings, and destruction,” UN Assistant Secretary-General Miroslav Jenča told the council.

Speaking on behalf of five European members of the Council, Slovenia’s ambassador Samuel Žbogar warned the operation would do nothing to secure the release of Israeli hostages and risk further humanitarian catastrophe.

Netanyahu, addressing foreign media before the UN meeting, insisted, “Our goal is not to occupy Gaza, our goal is to free Gaza.” He said the objectives included demilitarizing the territory, ensuring Israeli “overriding security control,” and establishing a non-Israeli civilian administration. He acknowledged hunger in Gaza but denied famine, promising to expand aid distribution sites without offering details.

The prime minister also revealed he had ordered the military to allow more foreign journalists into Gaza — a notable shift after nearly two years of restricted access.

Aid deaths mount amid fighting

Even as Netanyahu spoke, hospitals in Gaza reported at least 26 Palestinians killed while seeking food aid, including 15 near the new Morag corridor and six near the Zikim crossing. Witnesses in central Gaza described gunfire near a U.S.-funded Gaza Humanitarian Foundation site. Israel’s military denied involvement in incidents at central aid sites, while the foundation said the deaths appeared linked to crowds looting convoys.

Seven more Palestinians were killed in airstrikes, local hospitals said, including two children in Khan Younis.

Hunger toll climbs

Gaza’s Health Ministry reported two additional child deaths from malnutrition on Saturday, raising the war’s child hunger toll to 100. Since late June, 117 adults have also died of hunger-related causes.

The ministry says 61,400 Palestinians have been killed since the war began on Oct. 7, 2023, about half of them women and children.

Protests and political pressure in Israel

In Israel, families of hostages called for a general strike to protest the Gaza City push, warning it could endanger the 50 captives still held in the enclave. Tens of thousands rallied in Tel Aviv in one of the largest anti-government protests in months.

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Israel Katz toured the northern West Bank, where more than 40,000 Palestinians have been displaced this year — the largest such movement since 1967. Israel says the operations target militant activity amid a sharp rise in violence.