Pakistan Foils Deadly Terror Attack in Tank, 15 Security Personnel, 12 TTP fighters Killed

Pakistan’s security forces successfully repelled a deadly terrorist attack on a joint police checkpost in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Tank district, but the victory came at a heavy cost as 15 security personnel were killed, the military’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said on Friday.

According to the ISPR, the attack took place during the night of July 23 and 24 when heavily armed terrorists attempted to storm the checkpost. Security personnel responded swiftly, engaging the attackers in an intense exchange of fire. As the militants tried to flee, troops pursued them with precision, killing 12 terrorists during the operation, according to The Nation news.

In a final desperate attempt to inflict maximum damage, the attackers rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the perimeter wall of the checkpost. The powerful blast caused extensive destruction to the facility, killing 12 soldiers, two police officers, and a former Forest Department official who was present at the post.

A sanitisation operation remains underway to ensure that no terrorists are hiding in the surrounding area.

The attack is another reminder of Pakistan’s long and difficult struggle against terrorism, particularly the threat posed by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). For more than two decades, the Pakistan Army has carried out a series of major counterterrorism operations to dismantle militant networks and restore peace. These include Operation Rah-e-Rast (2009) in Swat, Operation Rah-e-Nijat (2009) in South Waziristan, Operation Zarb-e-Azb (2014) in North Waziristan, and Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad (2017) across the country. The operations destroyed terrorist hideouts, disrupted command structures, reclaimed territory once controlled by militants, and significantly improved security in many parts of Pakistan. Despite these gains, attacks by TTP militants have continued in recent years, highlighting the persistent challenge of cross-border militancy and the need for sustained counterterrorism efforts.

The ISPR reaffirmed that Pakistan’s armed forces and law enforcement agencies will continue their campaign against terrorism under the Azm-e-Istehkam strategy, approved by the Federal Apex Committee under the National Action Plan. It said the sacrifice of the fallen personnel reflects Pakistan’s unwavering resolve to defend its sovereignty and eliminate terrorism in all its forms.