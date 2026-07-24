Spain Declares National Emergency as Wildfires Rage Near Madrid

Spain has declared a “national emergency of major magnitude” as massive wildfires spread around the capital, Madrid, and into the nearby region of Ávila, forcing thousands from their homes and stretching firefighting resources to the limit.

The Interior Ministry announced overnight that additional crews would be deployed, while a military emergency unit placed directly under the government has taken operational command, according to Austrian Press Agency. The emergency status unlocks extra funding and coordination powers. According to public broadcaster RTVE, it is the first time such a declaration has been made in response to wildfires.

More than 11,500 people have been evacuated so far, including about 10,000 in the greater Madrid area. In Ávila, roughly 1,500 residents have fled. In several towns, flames have advanced to the outskirts of urban centers, raising fears for homes and critical infrastructure.

Many evacuees are sheltering in temporary facilities or staying with relatives and friends, with no clear timeline for return. Authorities warn that more evacuations may be needed as crews struggle to contain fast-moving fires.

Conditions on Friday are expected to be “particularly unfavorable,” the Interior Ministry said, citing strong winds that could intensify and spread the blazes.

Spain has already lost more than 125,000 hectares to fires this year. Large wildfires are also burning in France and Italy, underlining a wider regional crisis.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez described the situation across southern Europe as “dramatic,” saying all available resources are being deployed. Spain has requested four water-bombing aircraft through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. Greece has agreed to send two Canadair planes to assist.