US House Moves to Curb Trump’s Iran War Powers

The House of Representatives has voted to limit President Donald Trump’s power to continue military action against Iran, but the effort quickly ran into resistance in the Senate, where lawmakers blocked a similar measure, according to Reuters. The split votes showed growing unease in Congress over a war that many now see as drifting beyond its original purpose.

In the House, the resolution passed 214-208, with four Republicans joining Democrats to back it. The measure, introduced by Democratic Representative Pramila Jayapal, called on Trump to pull U.S. forces out of hostilities against Iran unless Congress formally authorises the mission. It was a symbolic move, but one meant to remind the White House that the power to start or extend war does not belong to the president alone.

Hours later, the Senate voted 49-47 to stop its own version of the proposal. Republican Susan Collins sided with Democrats, while Democrat John Fetterman voted with Republicans. Four senators were absent. The outcome left Trump’s slim congressional majority intact, at least for now.

The votes came as frustration deepened on both sides of the aisle. What Trump once described as a quick and targeted campaign has instead become a costly and widening conflict. The president has recently ordered more strikes on Iran and warned of “major military punishment” after attacks by Iran-backed Houthi forces in the Red Sea. The fighting has also spread to other flashpoints, with U.S. airstrikes and Iranian retaliation fueling fresh fears of a broader regional war.

Even so, the House vote carried a sharper meaning than its symbolic weight suggested. It reflected a Congress trying, however unevenly, to reclaim its voice in questions of war and peace.