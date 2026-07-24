Araghchi Says SCO States Unite in Condemning U.S. Actions Against Iran

TEHRAN, Jul. 24 — Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Friday that all member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) have clearly condemned what he called U.S. aggression against Iran, along with Washington’s unilateral actions and violations of international law, according to Mehr News Agency

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, Araghchi said his discussions with counterparts from across the bloc showed a wide consensus on the issue. He said Iran shares common positions with SCO members on major international questions and that the group has been unified in rejecting the use of force.

Araghchi said the member states were also looking for ways to respond to such actions and to prevent them from becoming accepted behavior in international relations. He warned that if the international community does not condemn and confront such moves, other countries could face similar threats in the future.

The Iranian diplomat added that he detected a strong sense of concern among SCO members about the wider consequences of unilateral military action. According to him, this shared concern reflected a significant level of convergence and understanding within the organization.

Araghchi also said his meetings covered bilateral ties and regional developments, and that the U.S. attacks on Iran emerged as one of the main topics of discussion.