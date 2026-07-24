Russian Missile Strike on Arms Expo Near Kyiv Kills 10

A Russian missile strike on a defense industry exhibition near Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, killed at least 10 people and injured around 100 others on Thursday, Ukrainian officials said. The attack has sparked grief across the country and raised serious questions about security planning during wartime, according to Hurriyet Daily News.

Ukraine’s Prosecutor General, Ruslan Kravchenko, confirmed the casualties and announced the launch of a criminal investigation into the organization of the event. He said investigators would examine who approved the gathering and whether sufficient safety measures had been taken under martial law.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged the attack, saying rescue teams were working at the scene in the Kyiv region following a Russian missile strike. He did not disclose what specific site had been targeted.

According to Andriy Grytseniuk, head of the state-backed defense innovation group Brave1, the missile struck an event organized by a private association of Ukrainian weapons manufacturers. Calling the incident a “horrific tragedy,” he urged companies involved in the defense industry to immediately strengthen their security procedures and reassess the risks of holding public gatherings during the war.

The attack has also triggered criticism from defense industry representatives and public officials, many of whom questioned why the event was held in a location that could be identified by Russian intelligence. Ukrainian media reported that details of the exhibition had been advertised online before it took place, prompting concerns that the information may have made the gathering an easier target.

Since launching its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russia has repeatedly targeted military facilities, training centers, and defense-related infrastructure across the country. The latest strike underscores the continuing risks faced by Ukraine’s defense sector and highlights the difficult balance between supporting wartime innovation and ensuring the safety of those contributing to the country’s war effort.