EU: Satellite Images Delayed as U.S. Tightens Grip on Iran War Coverage

BRUSSELS — The European Union has agreed to delay the release of its Copernicus satellite images over the Gulf by 24 hours, following a U.S. request aimed at controlling how quickly battlefield-related imagery reaches the public.

According to a decision published in the EU’s official journal, the request was made by U.S. officials to EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on May 26 and covered data from the Sentinel-1 and Sentinel-2 satellites over the Gulf region. The EU Council later ruled on July 13 that the delay was “necessary” to prevent the images from being used in ways that could threaten the interests of the Union, its member states, or their allies, according to EU media reports.

The move comes as the war involving Iran has pushed the region deeper into instability, with strikes continuing and tensions rising around the Strait of Hormuz. In that context, the U.S. effort to slow the release of satellite imagery also appears aimed at limiting how much outside observers can immediately see about the battlefield, including possible losses and casualties tied to the conflict.

The affected area includes the Gulf, where military strikes are taking place and where the United States has imposed a naval blockade on Iran, according to the report. Satellite images have become a powerful tool in modern war reporting, often revealing damage, movement, and the scale of fighting before officials publicly confirm it.

For Washington, the delay buys time. For the public, it means a slower window onto a fast moving war.