Oil at $100, Talks in Ruins: Iran and US Drag the World Into Their Standoff

Iran has escalated tensions in the Strait of Hormuz after firing on three ships and seizing two, intensifying fears over global energy supplies and regional stability, according to Arab News.

The incidents took place on Wednesday in one of the world’s most critical shipping routes, just a day after US President Donald Trump extended a ceasefire while continuing an American naval blockade of Iranian ports. Iran strongly criticized the move, arguing that a ceasefire cannot exist alongside a blockade.

“A ceasefire only has meaning if it is not violated,” said Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, warning that reopening the strait is impossible under current conditions.

The Strait of Hormuz handles about 20 percent of the world’s oil trade during peacetime. Now, the standoff between Iran and the United States has nearly halted traffic, sending shockwaves through global markets. Oil prices have surged above $100 per barrel, and the rising cost of energy is already pushing up food and goods prices worldwide.

According to reports, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard seized two cargo vessels and escorted them toward Iranian waters. One of the ships was fired upon, sustaining damage to its bridge, while another was stopped without reported injuries. A third vessel was also attacked near Iran’s coast. Despite the escalation, the White House said the seizures did not break ceasefire terms, as the ships were not American or Israeli.

The confrontation follows earlier US actions, including the seizure of Iranian-linked vessels and the enforcement of a blockade that has turned back dozens of ships. Analysts say the situation has created a dangerous cycle of retaliation, with both sides testing limits without triggering full-scale war.

Diplomatic efforts remain uncertain. Iran has signaled it may not return to negotiations unless the blockade is lifted, accusing Washington of acting in bad faith. Meanwhile, the US insists pressure on Iran will continue.

Beyond the Gulf, violence is also rising. In southern Lebanon, Israeli airstrikes killed several people, including a journalist, as tensions with Hezbollah persist despite a fragile ceasefire. Civilians across the region are left facing growing uncertainty.

With no clear path to de-escalation, the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz is becoming a global concern, threatening trade, energy supplies, and stability far beyond the Middle East.