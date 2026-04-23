Absolute Shame’: EU Criticized Over Israel Trade Deal Inaction

European lawmakers have strongly criticized the European Union for failing to suspend its trade agreement with Israel, calling the decision a serious blow to the bloc’s credibility and values, according to Anadolu.

The criticism follows a recent meeting of EU foreign ministers, where no agreement was reached on whether to suspend or limit the EU-Israel Association Agreement. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas confirmed that member states were deeply divided, with some supporting action against Israel and others firmly opposing it.

Belgian Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) Rudi Kennes and Marc Botenga were among the most outspoken critics. They described the EU’s inaction as “a scandal” and “an absolute shame,” arguing that it shows double standards in how the bloc responds to global conflicts.

The disagreement reflects long-standing divisions within the EU. Countries like Spain, Ireland, and Slovenia have pushed for stronger measures, pointing to the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza, ongoing violence in Lebanon, and Israeli policies in the occupied West Bank.

However, other nations, including Germany and Italy, have resisted calls for sanctions. They argue that keeping diplomatic and economic ties with Israel is necessary to maintain dialogue and stability in the region.

Kennes warned that the EU risks damaging its global reputation by failing to act. He accused European leaders of prioritizing political interests over international law and human rights. According to him, such decisions could have lasting consequences, leaving future generations to answer for today’s inaction.

Botenga echoed these concerns, saying the EU is not applying its principles consistently. He pointed out that while the bloc has taken action in other international cases, it has not done the same regarding Israel, despite serious allegations related to the ongoing conflicts.

At the heart of the debate is the EU-Israel Association Agreement itself, which is officially based on respect for human rights. Critics argue that continuing the agreement without action undermines that foundation.

Despite the sharp criticism, EU officials say discussions are ongoing, and the issue will return in future meetings. For now, the bloc remains divided, struggling to balance political interests, economic ties, and its stated commitment to human rights.