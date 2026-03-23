China Warns of ‘Uncontrollable Chaos’ in Middle East After Trump’s Iran Power Plant Threat

In the shadow of an escalating conflict that has gripped the Middle East for weeks, China has sounded a grave alarm, cautioning that continued military escalation could plunge the entire region into chaos beyond anyone’s control, according to Arab News.

Speaking at a regular news briefing in Beijing on Monday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian addressed mounting concerns over recent provocative statements from U.S. President Donald Trump. The American leader had issued a blunt ultimatum, vowing to “obliterate” Iran’s power plants if Tehran failed to fully reopen the vital Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours, a critical waterway through which a significant portion of the world’s oil flows.

“If the war expands further and the situation deteriorates again,” Lin warned, “the entire region could be plunged into an uncontrollable situation.” His words carried a measured yet urgent tone, reflecting Beijing’s growing unease as exchanges of threats between Washington and Tehran intensify, raising fears of a broader war with devastating consequences for global energy supplies and civilian life.

The remarks come against a backdrop of heightened hostilities. Trump’s deadline followed Iran’s blockade of the strait and missile strikes on Israeli targets, actions that have already disrupted shipping and fueled economic ripples worldwide. China, a major importer of Middle Eastern oil and a proponent of diplomatic restraint, appears intent on urging all sides toward de-escalation before the fragile balance tips irreversibly.

As shadows lengthen over the Persian Gulf, the world watches anxiously, aware that one misstep could ignite a firestorm no nation can easily contain.