Outrage Grows Over Plan to Send Afghan Refugees to Congo

A proposed plan to transfer Afghan refugees from Qatar to the Democratic Republic of the Congo has sparked growing outrage and concern among politicians, human rights advocates, and the refugees themselves, according to TOLOnews.

The plan, reportedly under consideration by the administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump, would involve relocating around 1,100 Afghan refugees who are currently waiting in Qatar for visas to the United States. Many of these individuals had worked alongside U.S. forces during the war in Afghanistan and were promised protection and resettlement.

Critics have reacted strongly. A member of the U.S. Congress called the proposal a “cruel betrayal,” while a U.S. senator described it as the “ultimate betrayal,” reflecting the deep frustration among American lawmakers.

Migrant rights activist Abdul Razzaq Adil condemned the move, saying it represents an attempt by the United States to avoid its international and moral responsibilities. He described the plan as “a form of modern exile,” warning that it would further harm vulnerable people who have already endured years of uncertainty.

Advocacy groups have also raised alarms. AfghanEvac warned of serious consequences if the plan goes forward. Its head, Shawn VanDiver, stressed that many are working tirelessly to push the U.S. government to honor its promises. He called on Congress to take immediate action, saying words of support are no longer enough.

Meanwhile, Afghan refugees living in camps in Qatar have expressed fear and confusion about their future. Many have been waiting for nearly two years, hoping for relocation to the United States. One refugee, Farhad, said that none of the people in his camp want to be sent to Congo. He added that about 1,100 individuals share the same concern, feeling trapped in uncertainty.

The situation highlights the ongoing struggle faced by Afghan refugees, many of whom risked their lives to support international forces. As debates continue, their future remains unclear, marked by anxiety and unanswered promises.