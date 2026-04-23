UN Urges End to Attacks After Second Peacekeeper Dies

The United Nations has called for an end to attacks on peacekeepers after a second soldier died from injuries sustained in a recent strike in southern Lebanon, according to Anadolu.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed deep sorrow over the death of a French peacekeeper serving with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). The soldier was wounded in an April 18 attack that also killed another peacekeeper and injured three others.

In a statement delivered by his spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, Guterres said the incident was part of a troubling pattern of violence targeting UN personnel in recent weeks. He stressed that peacekeepers, who are deployed to maintain stability and protect civilians, must not become targets.

“Attacks on peacekeepers must stop,” the statement said, warning that such acts are serious violations of international humanitarian law and may amount to war crimes.

The UN chief urged all parties involved in the conflict to respect their legal obligations and ensure the safety of international forces. He also called for immediate investigations into the attacks and demanded that those responsible be held accountable.

France earlier confirmed that the second victim, Anicet Girardin, died after being evacuated for medical treatment. The same attack had already claimed the life of another French peacekeeper, Adjutant Florian Montorio, and left two others wounded.

The incident has raised fresh concerns about the safety of peacekeeping missions in conflict zones, particularly in southern Lebanon, where tensions remain high despite ongoing diplomatic efforts.

As violence continues to threaten both civilians and international forces, the United Nations is urging stronger protections and accountability, warning that without them, peacekeeping missions themselves could be put at risk.