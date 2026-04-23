Pakistan: Deadly Attack in Balochistan Signals Rising Insurgency

QUETTA — A deadly armed attack at a mining site in Pakistan’s southwestern province of Balochistan has left at least nine workers dead, underscoring the worsening security situation in the region and raising fresh concerns about human rights, according to Dawn News.

The attack took place on Wednesday evening in the remote Chagai district, where a copper and gold exploration project is being carried out by National Resources Limited (NRL). According to local officials, unidentified gunmen stormed the site and opened fire on workers, killing at least nine people, including two security guards.

Authorities confirmed that the victims were transported to Prince Fahad Hospital in Dalbandin. Police and senior district officials verified the death toll, though the company initially did not report casualties in its official statement.

NRL stated that security forces, including the Frontier Corps, responded quickly, secured the area, and launched a clearance operation. The company emphasized its commitment to the safety of its workers and ongoing coordination with authorities.

The incident highlights a troubling rise in insurgent activity in Balochistan, a province long plagued by unrest, enforced disappearances, and allegations of human rights violations. Armed groups operating in the region have frequently targeted security forces, infrastructure, and, increasingly, economic projects linked to resource extraction.

Despite official claims of development and local empowerment, many residents continue to express concerns about marginalization and lack of protection. While NRL noted that more than 90 percent of its workforce at the site consists of locals, the attack has intensified fears among workers and communities alike.

Balochistan remains one of Pakistan’s most resource-rich yet underdeveloped regions. Incidents like this not only threaten economic progress but also deepen the sense of insecurity among its people. As violence escalates, calls for greater protection of civilians and respect for human rights are becoming more urgent than ever.

The attack serves as a stark reminder that peace in Balochistan remains fragile, and without meaningful action, the cycle of violence may continue.