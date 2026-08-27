Nepal-Tibet Floods Leave Hundreds Dead and Missing

Rescue teams in Nepal and Tibet are racing against time to find survivors after a powerful flash flood destroyed homes, submerged roads and swept away bridges on Wednesday.

More than 900 people are reported missing, while at least 389 have died in Nepal. In Tibet, three deaths have been confirmed and 558 people are missing, although officials have warned that the figures from the two sides of the border may overlap, as reported by The BBC News.

The disaster was reportedly triggered by a glacial collapse and a massive debris flow, according to the United States Geological Survey. The sudden rush of water and mud tore through communities, leaving behind damaged buildings, blocked roads and isolated residents.

The danger has not yet passed. A large lake of rising water has formed near the China-Nepal border, raising fears that it could burst its banks and send another destructive flood through the region.

Authorities are also searching for hundreds of foreign nationals caught in the disaster. Nepalese officials say those missing include 178 tourists from India, 65 Americans and 33 people from the United Kingdom. Dozens of army and police personnel are also unaccounted for.

The tragedy has left families far from the disaster zone anxiously waiting for news. Two sisters in the United States are hoping for the safe return of their parents, who travelled from Texas to Tibet on a religious pilgrimage.

“We just love them a lot and want them to come home,” they said.

Rescue operations have been complicated by damaged bridges, flooded roads and the difficult mountain landscape. Emergency workers are trying to reach cut-off villages while authorities monitor water levels and warn people in vulnerable areas to move to safer ground.

As rescuers continue their search, families on both sides of the border remain trapped in uncertainty, hoping that those still missing will be found alive.