Banned Phosphorus Shells Reported in South Lebanon Attacks

Israeli forces launched fresh strikes in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, reportedly using white phosphorus shells, even as a ceasefire remains in place, according to Anadolu Agency.

Lebanon’s state news agency said artillery shells containing phosphorus hit the towns of Kounine and Beit Yahoun in the Bint Jbeil district. Airstrikes were also reported in several other areas, including Kafra, Braachit, and Safad al-Battikh in the Tyre district. Additional raids struck Beit al-Sayyad and Mansouri, where homes were targeted.

No casualties were immediately reported. Still, the attacks have added to growing concern among residents already living under fragile conditions.

The strikes come despite a ceasefire announced on April 17 and extended through May 17. Since then, Lebanese officials say Israeli forces have continued near daily attacks and carried out widespread demolitions of homes in dozens of villages.

According to Lebanon’s Health Ministry, violence since early March has killed at least 2,702 people and injured more than 8,300 others.

Human rights groups have raised alarm over the reported use of white phosphorus, a substance that can cause severe burns and long-term suffering. Human Rights Watch said it documented evidence of such weapons being used earlier in March over residential areas in the town of Yohmor.

“The effects can be devastating,” said Ramzi Kaiss, a researcher with the group, noting that exposure can lead to lasting injuries and intense fires.

The organization said it verified images showing white phosphorus over populated neighborhoods, along with emergency crews responding to fires.

As the ceasefire holds in name, the continued strikes paint a more fragile reality on the ground; one where fear lingers, and peace remains uncertain.