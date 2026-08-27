Pakistan Rejects Unilateral US Sanctions on Iran, Reaffirms Trade Commitment

TEHRAN, Aug. 27 (MNA) – Pakistan has reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining bilateral trade with Iran in accordance with international law, declaring that it does not recognize or accept unilateral US sanctions against Tehran.

Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tahir Andrabi made the remarks during his weekly press briefing in Islamabad on Thursday while responding to a question from IRNA about growing US economic pressure on Iran.

Pakistan has consistently opposed unilateral measures and does not accept such sanctions, Andrabi said. He added that unilateral sanctions can have harmful consequences and are not recognized by Pakistan under international law.

The spokesperson described the economic pressure on Iran as part of the wider tensions between Tehran and Washington. He stressed that disputes should be addressed through diplomacy and dialogue rather than through economic pressure.

Andrabi also reaffirmed Islamabad’s determination to continue trade with Iran under the agreements and arrangements already established between the two neighboring countries.

His remarks came days after the United States announced a new wave of sanctions targeting Iran and its international financial networks. Washington said the measures were part of what it called “Operation Economic Outcast” and warned that countries and entities maintaining certain trade relations with Tehran could face secondary penalties.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the measures were intended to increase pressure on Iran’s financial and commercial networks around the world. According to reports cited by Press TV, he warned that companies and other entities identified as dealing with Iran could face deadlines to cut their ties or risk being excluded from the US dollar system.

Pakistan’s latest statement highlights its continued opposition to unilateral sanctions and its intention to protect its economic relationship with Iran. As pressure between Washington and Tehran continues to rise, Islamabad has once again called for dialogue, diplomacy, and solutions based on international law.