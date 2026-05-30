Most Green Card Applicants Can Stay in US, DHS Says

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has clarified that most immigrants applying for green cards will not need to leave the country while their applications are being processed, easing fears sparked by earlier confusion, according to US media reports.

The concern began after a recent announcement by US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), which appeared to suggest that many applicants might have to return to their home countries unless they qualified for rare “extraordinary” exceptions. The statement caused anxiety among immigrant communities and even uncertainty within government offices.

However, DHS officials have now said there has been no major policy change. Instead, they explained that immigration officers have always had the authority to decide, on a case-by-case basis, whether an applicant must complete the process from outside the United States.

A DHS spokesperson described the latest message as a simple reminder of existing rules, not a new requirement. For most applicants, the long-standing practice remains unchanged: they can stay in the United States while waiting for their green cards.

Officials noted that certain factors, such as overstaying a visa or other immigration issues, could still affect individual cases. However, the government has not clearly explained which situations might lead to applicants being asked to leave.

The earlier confusion had raised serious concerns among immigrants and advocacy groups, who feared a stricter approach to permanent residency. A senior White House official later described the situation as routine administrative clarification rather than a shift in immigration policy.

For now, the message is reassuring for many: the majority of green card applicants can continue their lives in the United States while their applications are reviewed, even as some uncertainty remains about how specific cases will be handled.