Austria Faces Growing Anger Over Brenner Corridor Traffic

Thousands of people gathered on Saturday to protest against the heavy flow of traffic along the Brenner route, one of Europe’s busiest transit corridors, sending what organizers called a strong signal to political leaders, according to ORF News.

Karl Mühlsteiger, mayor of Gries am Brenner and the protest’s main organizer, said the situation had reached a breaking point for local residents. “It simply cannot go on like this,” he told the crowd, pointing to the millions of vehicles that pass through the narrow Alpine valley each year. He warned that pollution and constant traffic were putting unbearable pressure on communities.

Protesters demanded urgent action, including maintaining the night driving ban for trucks, increasing toll charges, and expanding noise protection measures. Local mayors have already submitted these demands to Tyrol’s governor, Anton Mattle, and warned that further demonstrations could follow if no progress is made by the end of the year.

Although Mattle attended the protest, he did so as a private citizen and did not speak, a decision that drew some criticism from participants. Still, politicians from all major parties were present, reflecting the broad concern over transit traffic.

For more than an hour, demonstrators from Austria, Germany, Italy, and Switzerland shared their frustrations. Many criticized national and European transport policies, calling for stronger support for residents rather than business interests. Others raised concerns about health impacts from pollution and the lack of investment in rail freight as an alternative to road transport.

The Brenner route remains the busiest north–south crossing in the Alps. In 2025 alone, nearly 11 million cars and 2.5 million trucks used the motorway, far exceeding traffic levels on similar routes in Switzerland.

Austria’s transport minister, Peter Hanke, acknowledged the burden on local communities and pledged continued efforts to reduce traffic and improve conditions. He also announced plans to invest 150 million euros in noise protection.

Despite fears of major disruption, the temporary closure of the route during the protest caused little traffic chaos, as many travelers avoided the area or switched to trains.