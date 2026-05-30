Italy Blocks Ye and Travis Scott Shows Amid Tensions

Italian authorities have cancelled planned concerts by American rappers Kanye West, now known as Ye, and Travis Scott, citing serious concerns over public safety and order, according to BBC News.

The shows were scheduled for July 17 and 18 in the northern city of Reggio Emilia and were expected to draw large crowds. However, Prefect Salvatore Angieri confirmed on Friday that both events would not go ahead. The decision followed growing pressure, including a request from the local Jewish community to cancel West’s performance.

Community leader Nicoletta Uzzielli urged officials to replace the concert with an event that promotes unity, saying music should serve as a force that brings people together rather than divides them.

West has faced widespread criticism in recent years over a series of antisemitic, racist, and pro-Nazi remarks. His comments have already led to bans and cancellations in several countries, including the United Kingdom, where he was recently denied entry. Other planned shows across Europe have also been called off.

In a statement, regional authorities said the decision was influenced by multiple factors, including previous concert cancellations, the high risk of protests, and the large number of attendees expected at the back-to-back events.

Travis Scott’s involvement also raised concerns. The rapper remains under scrutiny following the 2021 Astroworld festival tragedy in Houston, where 10 people died and many others were injured during a crowd surge.

West, who had been attempting a return to public life, recently issued an apology, denying extremist beliefs and attributing some of his past behavior to struggles with bipolar disorder.

Despite this, officials in Italy concluded that the risks surrounding the concerts were too great. For now, the decision reflects a broader caution across Europe as authorities balance public safety with high-profile entertainment events.