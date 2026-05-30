Afghanistan Signs Technical Military Deal with Russia

Afghanistan’s Defense Minister Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid has said that a newly signed agreement with Russia is focused on technical and military cooperation, not on defense or security commitments, according to TOLOnews.

Speaking to reporters at Kabul International Airport after returning from the 2026 Global Security Forum in Moscow, Mujahid explained that the deal is aimed at maintaining and improving Afghanistan’s existing military equipment, much of which was originally produced in Russia.

“A large portion of our military hardware, including helicopters, aircraft, and weapons, is Russian-made,” he said. “These systems require regular maintenance, upgrades, and technical support. This agreement allows us to work with the original manufacturers to ensure they remain usable.”

He stressed that the cooperation is practical in nature and does not signal any military alliance. According to Mujahid, Afghanistan’s efforts to strengthen its defense capabilities are based on national needs and should not be seen as a threat by other countries.

“Our policy is clear: Afghanistan does not pose a threat to any nation,” he said. “These steps are meant to improve stability and support regional cooperation.”

Mujahid also addressed ongoing tensions with Pakistan, particularly claims that Afghan territory is being used to launch attacks. He rejected these concerns and said Afghanistan is taking steps to protect its airspace and prevent future violations.

He noted that Pakistan had previously carried out airstrikes inside Afghanistan and suggested that such actions would not be possible going forward. “We are working to ensure that no country can violate our airspace in the future,” he said.

The agreement comes after Mujahid’s visit to Moscow, where he led Afghanistan’s delegation at the Global Security Forum, held from May 26 to 29. The event brought together senior defense and security officials from over 100 countries to discuss global security challenges.

While details of the agreement are still limited, Afghan officials have framed it as a practical step to maintain existing military capacity rather than a shift in foreign policy.